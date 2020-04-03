Sen. Cory Booker calls Trump ‘cruel’ for blocking health insurance enrollment [AUDIO]

SiriusXM – On Thursday, April 2, Sen. Cory Booker called into SiriusXM’s program “The Joe Madison Show” telling Madison and listeners that Donald Trump is “cruel” for blocking health insurance enrollment and that “this is a time for real patriotism.”

“For this President to continue to defend the indefensible: to have the wealthiest nation on the planet, and to have millions of people without health insurance in a global pandemic is not just wrong, it’s cruel. And so this is a time for real patriotism. You know this Joe, I’d say patriotism is love of country, but you can’t love your country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women,” Booker said.

