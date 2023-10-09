Fani Willis Threatened Over Trump Indictment; Fearless Fund Faces Legal Hurdle; BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta: ADW Top 5 Stories Of The Week

Fani Willis Threatened Following Trump’s RICO Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to face threats since indicting former President Donald Trump in August. While speaking with Fulton County leaders, Willis shared that she has received more threats and racial harassment.

“(The threats) come in through my phone line, they come into the magistrate court, they come in through written letter, they come in through text message,” Willis said while speaking with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

In July, Willis received a racially-charged email that read, “Fani Willis-Corrupt (N-word). The message in the email read, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat w–e.”

To add more protection and increase staff, Willis asked Fulton County Board of Commissioners to allow her to designate more of her staff as “personal” employees. This would allow her to hire more team members and increase salaries.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners did not make a formal agreement this week, but agreed in principle to allow Willis to designate more “personal” staff as long as she can stay within budget. Read More

Fearless Fund Faces Legal Hurdle

A pair of Republican judges appointed by indicted former President Donald Trump have ordered the Fearless Fund to stop supporting businesses led by Black women.

The Fearless Fund is an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that uses its resources to invests in and fund Black women in business. The fund has invested $25 million into over 40 companies that include Slutty Vegan, The Lip Bar, Partake Foods, and Live Tinted. The Fearless Fund also hosts training and financial literacy programs.

Initially, Judge Thomas Thrash concluded that under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment’s free speech protections, Fearless Fund had a right to express its belief in the importance of Black women to the economy through charity.

On Oct. 1, U.S. Circuit Judges Robert Luck and Andrew Brasher sided with Edward Blum in stating that the Fearless Fund violated the Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, a Civil War-era law that bars racial bias in contracting. They claim free speech “does not give the defendants the right to exclude persons from a contractual regime based on race.”

However, over $70 billion was allocated for VC funding in 2023, according to Crunchbase. Less than 1% of that amount went to companies founded by Black people. In turn, Black business owners have to seek funding from alternative means. Read More

Bet Hip Hop Awards Hit Atlanta

Several of the top names in rap hit the green carpet for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Oct. 4, BET celebrated “Hip-Hop 50” with legends and newcomers.

Prominent names to arrive on the green carpet included Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, Juvenile, Sexyy Red, Marley Marl, Bow Wow, Glo Rilla, and more.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards ceremony was taped before an audience at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. Throughout the event, BET paid homage to the legacy of hip-hop by placing a spotlight on artists such as Marley Marl, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Drama, Kid Capri, and D-Nice.

Present voices in hip-hop also got an opportunity to shine with special performances by Sexyy Red, Glo Rilla, and Fivio Foreign.

There was also a So So Def tribute to close out the show. Read More

Atlanta Hawks Hosts Media Day

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks shocked much of the sports world after making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Some believed the Hawks were prepared to battle some of the elite in the East and contend for a title.

However, after a disappointing start to the 2022-23, head coach Nate McMillan was fired and eventually replaced by Quinn Snyder.

The Hawks continued to show mediocrity on the court. After an impressive play-in victory against the Miami Heat, the Hawks were ousted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the Hawks seek to build chemistry early and improve beyond the middle of the pack. Read More

Tabitha Brown Headlines Hallmark Mahogany’s “Mahogany Moment”

Tabitha Brown recently made her way to Atlanta to be the headlining speaker for Hallmark Mahogany’s “Mahogany Moment.”

Hallmark Mahogany, the card company’s personal expressions brand that caters to African Americans, held its inaugural “Mahogany Moment” experience for Black women at the Georgia Freight Depot.

The event featured a host of expert speakers and professionals in their diverse programming, as well as highlighting Black-women owned businesses through its multiple on-site vendors.

City of Atlanta representative Camille Love officiated the welcome for the event as hundreds of Black women took part in the curated experience. Programs included workshops on mental health, deemed “Self Care In the Midst Of Ambition” and moderated by psychotherapist Dr. Akua Boateng, as well as “Small Business: Power Plays” featuring Marshawn Evans Daniels on its panel.

Business owners, content creators, and corporate professionals alike were able to source empowerment and connection through the speakers’ insight. Read More

