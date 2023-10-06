Fani Willis Has Received 150 Personal Threats, Harassed With Racial Slurs Since Indicting Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to face threats since indicting former President Donald Trump in August. While speaking with Fulton County leaders, Willis shared that she has received more threats and racial harassment.

“(The threats) come in through my phone line, they come into the magistrate court, they come in through written letter, they come in through text message,” Willis said while speaking with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

In July, Willis received a racially-charged email that read, “Fani Willis-Corrupt (N-word). The message in the email read, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat w–e.”

To add more protection and increase staff, Willis asked Fulton County Board of Commissioners to allow her to designate more of her staff as “personal” employees. This would allow her to hire more team members and increase salaries.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners did not make a formal agreement this week, but agreed in principle to allow Willis to designate more “personal” staff as long as she can stay within budget.

The highly-publicized case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

After his indictment along with 18 co-defendants, Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers.

And he also can’t threaten any witnesses on social media. The latter may prove to be an issue for Trump who has often walked the line when it comes to intimidating witnesses, prosecutors, and judges on social media and during campaign speeches.

