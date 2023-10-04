Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, Juvenile, Sexyy Red And More Celebrate 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta: Photos

Several of the top names in rap hit the green carpet for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Oct. 4, BET celebrated “Hip-Hop 50” with legends and newcomers.

Prominent names to arrive on the green carpet included Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, Juvenile, Sexyy Red, Marley Marl, Bow Wow, Glo Rilla, and more.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards ceremony was taped before an audience at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. Throughout the event, BET paid homage to the legacy of hip-hop by placing a spotlight on artists such as Marley Marl, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Drama, Kid Capri, and D-Nice.

Present voices in hip-hop also got an opportunity to shine with special performances by Sexyy Red, Glo Rilla, and Fivio Foreign.

There was also a So So Def tribute to close out the show.

The awards ceremony will be televised on Oct. 11.

View images below:

