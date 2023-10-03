NBA Media Day: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Aim To Build Chemistry And Show Improvement In ’23-24 Season

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks shocked much of the sports world after making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Some believed the Hawks were prepared to battle some of the elite in the East and contend for a title.

However, after a disappointing start to the 2022-23, head coach Nate McMillan was fired and eventually replaced by Quinn Snyder.

The Hawks continued to show mediocrity on the court. After an impressive play-in victory against the Miami Heat, the Hawks were ousted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the Hawks seek to build chemistry early and improve beyond the middle of the pack.

On Oct. 3, the Hawks hosted their media day in Atlanta and shared thoughts on the vision for the new season.

“What’s important is making sure you have a high seed whenever the season is over with and playoff start so that’s got to be our mindset,” Young said. “We got to be ready and I know we got a young team. But I am looking for no excuse this year. So I’m just I’m ready to go.”

Young also believes that the team will continue to work on reaching a common goal.

“I think every day we’ve just been focused on getting better,” Young said. “We believe that we can go as far as we want to. So it’s all about putting in that work every day, which we’ve been doing. And being disciplined and being consistent throughout the whole year. It’s not just about doing it one or two games or three games. It’s about being consistent.”

Young’s backcourt mate Dejounte Murray echoed Young’s sentiments and spoke about the commitment the team has made before training camp.

“We pretty much had 90% of the team here in August,” Murray revealed. “Going into my eighth year, I’ve never seen that. Seeing the commitment of the front office, coaches and players to compete at a high level. It shows that we’re building a great identity and we’re going in the right direction for winning basketball.”

The Hawks training camp kicks-off today and they’ll play their first pre-season game on Oct. 10 in Atlanta against the Cleveland Cavs.

