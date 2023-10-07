Steve Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Reunite Following Lori Harvey Breakup

Photo: Getty Images

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan linked up at an NBA game over a year after Jordan’s split with Lori Harvey, the Family Feud host’s daughter.

On Thursday (October 5), Steve Harvey and Jordan reunited at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. The two appeared to be all smiles as they embraced in a photo shared on the NBA Instagram account.

The league also posted a video of the pair shaking hands, hugging, and smiling during a lengthy conversation.

“All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi! 😃,” the caption of the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Steve Harvey and Jordan’s reunion comes after the Creed star and Lori Harvey reportedly split in June 2022.

Following the breakup, Steve Harvey declared on his morning show that he was “team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

“Things happen,” he said. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” the TV host added.