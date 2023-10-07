Morehouse School of Medicine Hosts Annual Community Engagement Day on Saturday, Oct. 7

Morehouse School of Medicine Hosts Annual Community Engagement Day on October 7

Free community event features health screenings, food trucks, vendors, and entertainment

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) will host its annual Community Engagement Day on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc., located at 590 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318. This year’s theme is “Creating a Community of Care for All: Working to Advance Health Equity and Justice.” Attendees can register in advance by clicking here.

Community Engagement Day is a free event that highlights the best of MSM’s partnerships and collaborations with neighborhood residents and other external partners in service, research, patient care, and training. The student-run MSM Health Equity for All Lives (H.E.A.L.) Clinic will administer free flu vaccines as well as screenings for high blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol.

Among the vendors will be Choose Healthy Life, a national faith-based initiative committed to promoting community wellness. Participants will be able to receive a Choose Healthy Life Blueprint for Wellness, a free, personalized report on their overall health and potential disease risks.

The celebration will also include giveaways and fun activities for all ages. Food trucks from Gumbeaux Girls, Sunshine Alchemy, CBO Barbecue and Southern Cuisine, My 4 Jamaican, and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream will provide free food, on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will feature appearances by V103’s Maria Boynton and WAOK’s AutoNsider Daryl Killian. Entertainment includes a performance by recording artist LaTocha of multi-platinum R&B group Xscape and music by Atlanta hip-hop legend, V103’s DJ Jelly.

Details

What: Morehouse School of Medicine Annual Community Engagement Day

When: October 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Where: Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc., 590 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318

Who:

Morehouse School of Medicine students, faculty, and staff members

MSM Office of Community Engagement

Student-run MSM Health Equity for All Lives (H.E.A.L.) Clinic

Recording artist LaTocha

Maria Boynton and DJ Jelly, V103

AutoNsider Daryl Killian, WAOK

Vendors

Food trucks

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission — the creation and advancement of health equity. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit MSM.edu or call 404-752-1500.

