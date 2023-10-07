Police Release Video Of Possible Morgan State University Shooting Suspects

Photo: Getty Images

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential suspects involved in the mass shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured.

On Thursday (October 5), police released surveillance video of persons of interest sought in Tuesday’s (October 3) school shooting, per ABC News.

The release of the footage comes after gunfire erupted outside of a homecoming event on campus. Four students and one other individual ranging from ages 18 to 22 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the shooting appears to have stemmed from “a dispute between two smaller groups, and one individual was a target of two individuals who had weapons.” Authorities don’t believe the shooting was racially motivated, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scot said.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week and homecoming events are canceled or postponed until a suspect is identified.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baltimore Police Department detectives at 410-396-2444 or, to remain anonymous, the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.