Killer Of BLM Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Sentenced To Life In Prison

Photo: Getty Images

Aaron Glee has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the 2020 murders of 19-year-old BLM activist Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims, Black Enterprise reports.

The sentence comes after Glee, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Salau, a Tallahassee Community College student who was active in Black Lives Matter protests, went missing in 2020, days before Sims’ disappearance. Glee admitted to sexually abusing Salau before killing her.

Police found the bodies of Salau and Sims through phone tracking. Sims’ body was discovered in Glee’s bedroom under a sheet that was stained with blood. Salau’s body was found under a pile of leaves in a wooded area near his house.

Glee attempted to flee from police but was found in Orlando.

Danaya Hemphill, one of Salau’s friends, said a statement: “Oluwatoyin, You spent your life being abused by family, sexually assaulted, and you still managed to FIGHT for black lives. You protected black lives. Only for you to be raped and killed. We need to protect our black women. They are dying while fighting a war for us.”

Sims, a volunteer for AARP Florida, was also remembered as a kind and gentle soul.

“She was probably one of the most kind and gentlest souls I knew,” Leslie Spencer, associate state director for AARP Florida, said in a statement. “She always had a wise and thoughtful word to add to the conversation, but she wasn’t afraid to ask hard questions of lawmakers. She was an amazing human being, and absolutely—the void that she will leave, I don’t know that we can fill it.”