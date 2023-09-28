Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, Sexyy Red Announced As Headlining Performers At ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’

The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 is heating up with an electrifying list of top performers in hip hop music and culture. Today, BET announced the continuation of its ‘Non-stop Hip Hop Party’ celebrating five decades of the genre with performances by Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and a deejay and producer tribute featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, and Spinderella with more names to be announced. “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 will also honor the 30th anniversary of iconic record label So So Defwith an all-star roster of hip hop icons taking the stage, including GRAMMY®-Award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ, Jermaine Dupri, as well as Bone Crusher, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris and more.

Super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will present this year’s cypher in a hip hop celebration deejayed by DJ EFeezy and DJ Runna, with lyricists Bun B, Cassidy, Foggieraw, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, Scar Lip, and Symba going head-to-head. The digital cypher will feature DJ Hed, LaNell Grant, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT. Hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, the annual show premieres Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

In addition to the jam-packed performances, previously announced nominees include 21 Savage and Cardi B, leading this year with an outstanding 12 nods each, followed by Drake with nine nods, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scored six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each. Other notable nominations include Lil Uzi Vert, with four nominations, rounding out with DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin, scoring three nominations each.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show with Executive Producer for BET Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

