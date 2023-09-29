Digital Daily

Search Continues For Black Mother Who Went Missing One Week Ago

  • Black Information Network
A family is seeking answers after a 21-year-old Houston mother went missing nearly a week ago, KPRC reports.

Deuandrea Ford, 21, was last seen at Divas Bikini Bar N Grill, where she works, on September 21. She is 5’4″, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and tan pants.

“I feel like something’s wrong,” Bridgette Carriere, Ford’s grandmother, said.

Carriere said it’s unusual for Ford to disappear for days and not contact her four-year-old son.

“She’ll call every day and talk to him if she is not here,” Carriere said.

“To our knowledge, no one has spoken with her, so we all began the tedious process of trying to get in contact with her. No one has had any success. Her phone is going directly to voicemail,” Kevin Carriere, Ford’s uncle, added.

Family members said they viewed surveillance video of Ford leaving her workplace in a white van with someone they don’t know.

“If someone is holding her against her will, please know that law enforcement is on your trail,” Ford’s uncle said. “I have a gut feeling that something is not right.”

“I’m praying and hoping that they bring her home,” her grandmother added.

Houston police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the department.

