Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To 120 Days Home Detention For Threatening Atlanta Rapper Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, will be forced to serve home detention for the remainder of the year after threatening Atlanta rapper Offset.

On Sept. 20, a judge in California sentenced Petty, who was on probation, to 120 days of home detention. Petty was placed on probation in July 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender. The ruling follows Petty’s online threats against Offset that occurred over the weekend.

Following the MTV VMA’s last week, Offset reportedly sent a direct message on Instagram to an associate of Petty who allegedly made remarks against his wife, rapper Cardi B.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 16, Petty and two other men recorded themselves on a cell phone video threatening Offset.

“I’m outside gangster,” Petty said in the video. “You ain’t get no get back for them killing your people,” Petty said referring to the death of Takeoff. “Try me if you want.”

Petty and his associates caught flack online for making the threats in what many called signs of immaturity for men over the age of 40.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” according to the court order.

During the home detention, Petty could be monitored electronically, GPS, and alcohol monitoring.

Report of the court ruling initially posted by Meghann Cuniff.

