Exclusive: Speed Walton Brings Eclectic Style, Sounds With New Album, ‘Pearls’

Speed Walton represents a change of pace in hip-hop. The Los Angeles resident by way of Cincinnati found inspiration in artists such as Andre 3000, Q-Tip, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Nas, and Jay-Z.

Collaborating with Saliou Diagne, who won a Grammy for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album this year, Speed Walton seeks to take another step with his latest album, “ Pearls.”

Speed Walton recently spoke with ADW to shed light on his new album and the current state of hip-hop.

For your latest album, you team up with Saliou Diagne, who won a Grammy for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.” How did that connection come about?

We both come from the same hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio and are now living out here in LA. We both came out here at separate times, and are now moving around in the industry together. It was just finally the right time to come together and actually do a whole project.

What is the significance of naming the album “Pearls”?

All of the projects are symbolic. My grandmother used to have this necklace and she used to love it. And she’s like one of my biggest influences. She’s no longer here in the physical, but in a spiritual sense. She’s always been a spiritual guide for me on my journey that keeps me motivated. I wanted to do something that also reminded me of her, symbolizes what she means to me and why she’s the rock of my whole foundation. And that was something personal to me. Every song is like a story and a piece of the puzzle.

Hip-Hop is 50. What artists have inspired you and how do you want to contribute to the culture?

I still listen to OutKast, Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, Lauryn Hill and Missy from a creative standpoint. She always came with originally. I enjoy anybody putting their heart and soul into music. I just wanted to do a project that really was consistent and solid and you know that people can listen to. People often tell me that it took several listens to get the meanings behind some songs. For me, it’s important to make thought-provoking music.

What advice do you give to inspiring artists?

Honestly, my advice would be to follow your heart. Do what feels right and be creative. Just keep going because it’s a journey. Don’t think of instant gratification, just enjoy the process and things will work out for you and it’d be my only advice.

