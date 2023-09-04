Kemp Rejects Fani Willis Removal, Fulton County Jail Deaths, Deion Sanders’ Victory: ADW’s Top 5 Stories Of The Week

From Fani Willis to Deion Sanders, Atlanta Daily World provided coverage and editorial insight on several intriguing stories that made national headlines.

Here are the top ADW articles of the week.

Gov. Brian Kemp Rejects Republican Attempts To Remove Fani Willis Over Trump RICO Indictment

Gov. Brian Kemp will not support any attempts to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed over her RICO indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others. On Aug. 31, Kemp held a press conference where he spoke about the push by several Republicans to oust Willis from her office. Kemp dismissed the notion that he would support attempts to have Willis removed stating that there is no evidence that she and her office is doing anything illegal. “We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior,” Kemp said. Read More

HBCU Students Were The First To Alert Security Of Racist Jacksonville Shooter

Students at Edward Waters University were the first to recognize the man who’s is responsible for a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville. On Aug. 26, several students at the HBCU saw the white male putting on a tactical vest, gloves, and a mask. After seeing the suspicious man, the students called the school’s security officers. The security officers found the white male and pursued him until he drove away from the campus. They would eventually notify Jacksonville Sheriff’s office to report the suspicious man. Authorities say the shooter also visited a Family Dollar before going to Edward Waters University. However, he left after seeing a security vehicle in the parking lot. Read More

5th Inmate Dead At Fulton County Jail This Month After Fatal Stabbing

Another person has died at the Fulton County Jail. On Aug. 31, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that one inmate is dead and two others were injured following a stabbing this afternoon. Overall, it’s the fifth person to die at the jail this month and the ninth reported death at the facility in 2023. This comes one day after reports emerged of a man dying at the jail this past weekend. The unidentified male filed a civil rights complaint alleging that he was abused by guards at the facility and was not protected from other detainees. The complaint was initially filed on Aug. 22. He died four days later. Read More

Deion Sanders Captures Upset Win In Colorado Coaching Debut, But Can He Help Increase Coaching Diversity

Atlanta Falcons legend Deion Sanders shocked the nation today by defeating Texas Christian University in his head coaching debut at University of Colorado. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a shocking 45-42 win against a team that played in the National Championship game last season. Prior to the game, Colorado was 20.5-point underdogs were expected to experience growing pains after only winning one game in 2022. However, Sanders had over 60 new players transfer to the school, creating an entirely different culture. Two of those players included Travis Hunter and Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders. Read More

Coco Gauff Annoyed at U.S. Open, but Powers Through for a Win

Although visibly irritated Coco Gauff played through her frustration to win three sets 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, over German Laura Siegemund. The teenage tennis sensation was apparently fed up with the sluggish play from the 35-year-old pro which caused the match to drag on at a snail’s pace, as she continued to delay play indicating that she was not ready for Gauff’s serve. With stars in attendance including former first lady Michelle Obama, broadcast news anchor Gayle King, and boxing champion Mike Tyson. Gauff was surprised by the play of her opponent. Read More

