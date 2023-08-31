Gov. Brian Kemp Rejects Republican Attempts To Remove Fani Willis Over Trump RICO Indictment

Gov. Brian Kemp will not support any attempts to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed over her RICO indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others.

On Aug. 31, Kemp held a press conference where he spoke about the push by several Republicans to oust Willis from her office.

Georgia Sen. Colton Moore, a Trump supporter, was one of the more vocal Republicans seeking to have Willis removed and sent a letter to Kemp requesting a special investigation to impeach Willis.

Moreover, State Sen. Clint Dixon revealed that he would file a complaint against Willis in October, the month when the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission begins its proceeding.

In a social media post, Dixon said, “Once the Prosecutorial Oversight Committee is appointed in October, we can have them investigate and take action against Fani Willis and her efforts that weaponize the justice system against political opponents.”

And Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said that Republican lawmakers could scheduled hearings to determine if Willis’ indictment against Trump is politically-motivated.

However, Kemp dismissed the notion that he would support attempts to have Willis removed stating that there is no evidence that she and her office is doing anything illegal.

“We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior,” Kemp said.

Under the new Senate Bill 92 signed by Kemp, a commission can start receiving complaints in October, though it could take months before it starts to hand out punishments. A five-member panel could investigate the complaints and decide whether to bring formal charges, and a separate three-member panel will issue orders and opinions.

DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston and a bipartisan group filed a lawsuit against the new law. Senate Bill 92 could be in violation of the First Amendment. The oversight committee can remain confidential during its investigation meaning the public or media would not have access to the information gathered by the committee. If that occurs, it could be in violation of the Open Records Act.

