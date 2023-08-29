HBCU Students Were The First To Alert Security Of Racist Jacksonville Shooter

Students at Edward Waters University were the first to recognize the man who’s is responsible for a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville. On Aug. 26, several students at the HBCU saw the white male putting on a tactical vest, gloves, and a mask.

After seeing the suspicious man, the students called the school’s security officers. The security officers found the white male and pursued him until he drove away from the campus. They would eventually notify Jacksonville Sheriff’s office to report the suspicious man.

Authorities say the shooter also visited a Family Dollar before going to Edward Waters University. However, he left after seeing a security vehicle in the parking lot.

Before he could be arrested, the suspect killed three Black people at a Dollar General with an assault rifle before killing himself.

The Black victims of the racist attack include, Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jerrald Gallion, 29

Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison has requested help from President Joe Biden to help secure the campus.

The Justice Department is currently investigating the attack as a hate crime and act of racially motivated violent extremism, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Sunday.

