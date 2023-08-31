5th Inmate Dead At Fulton County Jail This Month After Fatal Stabbing

Another person has died at the Fulton County Jail. On Aug. 31, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that one inmate is dead and two others were injured following a stabbing this afternoon.

Overall, it’s the fifth person to die at the jail this month and the ninth reported death at the facility in 2023.

This comes one day after reports emerged of a man dying at the jail this past weekend.

The unidentified male filed a civil rights complaint alleging that he was abused by guards at the facility and was not protected from other detainees. The complaint was initially filed on Aug. 22. He died four days later. Although he was not indicted, he was in jail since last December on an arson charge and was held without a bond until April 2023. He was granted a $30,000 bond, but unable to pay. His lawyer was in the process of getting the bond reduced in hearing scheduled for next month. The inmate’s death occurred two days after national media converged at the jail as former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on an infamous RICO charge. However, Trump was only at the jail for less than an hour before jumping on a private jet to leave the state.

The death comes after Lashawn Thompson’s passing made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice. The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death. Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.” The sheriff’s office also issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

