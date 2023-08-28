Diddy Gives Back in Atlanta; Millions of Dollars to JSU and Earn Your Leisure

Sean “Diddy” Combs knows how to make money, and he know how to use money to make a difference. On Saturday, Aug. 26 the media mogul provided the keynote speech at Invest Fest in Atlanta where he gifted the the Earn Your Leisure financial literacy foundation with a $1,000,000 donation to assist and promote financial wealth and legacy building in Black communities.

Later that day, Diddy also made another $1 million to JSU’s football team during the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge football game where JSU faced off against .

Last year, while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy pledged to donate $1 million to both his alma mater, Howard University, and JSU. At the time, he noted the latter institution’s efforts to attract top talent to its football team, which was helmed by NFL great Deion Sanders. During his three-year stint as head coach, the retired pro baller helped lead the team to back-to-back SWAC titles and helped elevate HBCUs as a viable destination for athletes with the goal of going pro.

Diddy noted that he understood the invaluable experience that HBCUs offer their students. “It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” the businessman said after he presented the check , which was also held in Atlanta. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, JSU acting president, said that “investing in our students’ higher education experience is the key to transforming their lives, and this is why the generous philanthropy of Sean Combs is so important. These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.”

About Post Author