Tommy Davidson shares insight on the classic episode of “Martin” where he portrayed the character Varnell Hill. It was the first time he worked with Martin Lawrence on camera after the two came up as comedians in the Washington D.C. area.

The show became an instant classic and even inspired the song “Yamz” by singer Masego.

“Martin” made its TV debut on Aug. 27, 1992.

View the exclusive interview below.

