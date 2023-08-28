Quavo, Monica, Lou Williams Discuss Atlanta’s Legacy In Music, Sports At ‘The Shop Uninterrupted Live Tour’

“The Shop Uninterrupted Live Tour” made its way to Atlanta and featured several guests who represent the intersection of music and sports. Presented by Lexus and hosted by Maverick Carter as well as series creator Paul Rivera, “The Shop Uninterrupted Live Tour” live featured commentary from Quavo of the Migos, Grammy Award-winning singer Monica, and NBA legend Lou Williams.

Quavo, Monica, and Williams each shared their journeys of being raised in Atlanta and making it big in their respective fields. Monica discussed how she found challenges adjusting as a famous 12-year-old who became the leading breadwinner in her family.

Williams talked about making the tough decision to forgo high school and entering the NBA Draft as a 17-year-old.

And Quavo revealed how he and his group Migos had to earn respect from the music industry within the city of Atlanta as residents of Gwinnett County.

The trio also spoke about what’s next in their careers as they each face different challenges. Monica is working on a return to music after taking time off to be with family. Williams is adjusting to life after 17 years in the NBA. And Quavo continues to grieve the passing of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff.

Overall, they each provided unique perspectives of what it takes to become successful, deal with difficulties, and the future of Atlanta’s sports and entertainment scene.

Before coming to Atlanta, “The Shop Uninterrupted Live Tour” opened in Brooklyn, New York and will travel to Washington D.C.

Produced by LeBron James, “The Shop” is a talk show that provides notable figure to discuss current events on a set that resembles a barbershop. It initially started on HBO for four seasons before moving to YouTube in 2022.

