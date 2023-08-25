Kanye, R. Kelly’s Former Publicist Trevion Kutti Arrested At Fulton County Jail

The former publicist for Kanye West and R. Kelly turned herself into the Fulton County Jail on Friday. Trevion Kutti was one of the final 19 indicted in the 2020 election probe to surrender.

Currently, all who were indicted have been arrested and booked.

Kutti, a Chicago-based publicist, is charged in the indictment for her role in intimidating election worker Ruby Freeman. A staunch Trump supporter, Kutti was a member of “Black Voices for Trump.” In December 2020, Kutti was enlisted by fellow “Black Voices For Trump” member Harrison Floyd to visit Ruby Freeman. Kutti attempted to convince Freeman to admit to election fraud or risk being arrested.

Before Kutti became involvement in Georgia’s RICO indictment, she served as a publicist for embattled Chicago artists, Kanye and R. Kelly.

She represented R. Kelly when the singer faced allegations from multiple women in 2019.

“It’s a very sad situation where it comes to a point where people are being deemed captive or enslaved when they’re truly free human beings,” Kutti said in a statement in 2019. “Mr. Kelly is an upstanding human being and it’s very saddening that these allegations are being orchestrated.”

Kelly would eventually be convicted on racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, coercion, forced labor, and kidnapping.

Kutti will now face her own legal battle in the months to come.

