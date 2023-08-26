16-Year-Old Girl With Three College Degrees Becomes Youngest Paid Teacher

Photo: Shania Muhammad’s Instagram

A 16-year-old Black girl has hit another major milestone after attaining three college degrees: a career in education. Shania Muhammad has become America’s youngest, full-time salaried teacher, instructing third-grade students at a school in her hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to YEN Press.

When the young prodigy was just 14 years old, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development as well as two associate degrees from Oklahoma City Community College and Langston University. She also completed two years of National Teachers Professional Development Training through the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.

Elijah Muhammad, her father, couldn’t contain how proud he was of his daughter on Facebook.

“I’m super proud of my daughter for being bold and brave and stepping out on her faith and into her purpose,” he wrote in a Tuesday (August 22) post. “She doesn’t allow people’s opinions of her to dictate the reality of her dreams and passions.”

I Am Super Proud To Announce That My 16 year Old Daughter Shania Shakura Muhammad is The Youngest Full Time Salaried… Posted by Elijah Muhammad on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

In a phone conversation, YEN Press asked Shania’s parents if they planned to set her on track for history-making achievements.

“We didn’t. We didn’t know it would explode into this kind of reality,” Muhammad told reporters. “We planned a strong foundation in education because we always knew education would take our children to higher levels. So that’s what we focused on, making sure that they are in good schools and also doing some training at home to ensure they stay ahead and understand the power of education.”

He continued, “My wife and I are excited about her taking this path and accomplishing so much. But her choices are the most beautiful part of the experience for us as a family and herself.”

Now that Shania’s living her dream of leading a classroom, the accomplished teenager is also pursuing a master’s degree in Business Administration. This also makes her the youngest Black graduate student in the country, her father claims.