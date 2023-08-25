How Donald Trump’s Arrest Became A Spectacle For Political Arguments, ‘Blacks For Trump’, And America’s Deep Divide

In the hours leading to the historic arrest of Donald Trump, the scene at the Fulton County Jail became spectacle that featured national news media, political arguments, a group of Black Trump supporters, and horrendous traffic.

The excruciating Georgia heat did little to deter Trump supporters and opposers who baked in temperatures that reached nearly 100 degrees, waiting for a glimpse of the former president’s motorcade.

Traffic in the West Midtown community was at a standstill as authorities blocked several streets around the jail. To add to the confusion, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, just a few blocks east of the Fulton County Jail.

Outside of the Fulton County Jail, a mixture of national media, Trump supporters and opposers, stood behind barricades.

A group infamously known as “Blacks for Trump” wore shirts with their logo and proclaimed their love for the four-time indicted president to anyone who would listen.

“I don’t believe half of the stuff they are saying about Trump,” said Dorthy Harp, a Black Trump supporter. “Why are they always trying to attack the man? It’s because he wants to run for president again.”

Several feet away from Harp, a Trump opposer held a sign that read, “Trump Will Die In Prison.” He spoke about the case against Trump by saying, “I think out of all of his indictments, this one should worry him the most. The indictment is a great explanation of how Trump and his team attempted to disenfranchise the voters in Georgia.”

There were other moments where Trump supporters and opposers yelled at each other, both seeking ways to state their case about his guilt or innocence.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke with media to share her thoughts about the case. Several clueless Trump supporters thought that the she was Fani Willis and began yelling, “lock her up!”

Trump’s motorcade would enter the Fulton County Jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. He was processed and allowed to leave in less than an hour, a timeframe that’s unlikely to be granted for any other inmate who is arrested.

By the end of the day, Trump made history be becoming the first American President to be arrested in the modern era and have a mugshot taken.

It’s another moment where Atlanta served as the epicenter of the world. Even in the midst of it being a spectacle that revealed the complete political divide the continues to exist in America.

