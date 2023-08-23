Rudy Giuliani Booked Into Fulton County Jail, Bond Set At $150,000

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked into the Fulton County Jail this afternoon. Giuliani, who once served as Donald Trump’s attorney, is accused of making false statements to lawmakers in an effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

He’s being charged under Georgia’s RICO Act, a law that he used to bring down New York mob bosses in the the 1980s when he served as a prosecutor.

Following a meeting with Fani Willis’ team, Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000.

Before catching a private jet to Atlanta, Giuliani spoke with media members and continued to claim his innocence.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he said.

Along with Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell was also booked into the Fulton County Jail. Powell is accused of also promoting Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.

Trump will reportedly turn himself into Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Willis is seeking a speedy resolution to what would be the biggest trial in Georgia history. Willis asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for the RICO indictments against President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Willis also asked for arraignments to take place on Sept. 5.

The case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

