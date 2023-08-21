Morris Brown College Reinstates COVID Mask Mandates Following Increase Of Cases In Georgia

Morris Brown College has decided to take proactive steps to keep students and staff safe with the recent reemergence of COVID-19. On Aug. 21, the HBCU reinstated its mask mandate and introduced safety protocols.

Those protocols include maintaining physical distancing; Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed, so no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks; Students must all adhere to school policies and CDC guidelines for isolation; Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected; Students and employees must undergo temperature checks when arriving on campus; and Be sure to regularly wash hands.

Also, students or staff who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate for at least five days.

The new variant EG.5, nicknamed “Eris,” is the dominant COVID variant currently spreading in America. It is responsible for about 17% of new COVID cases in the country and about 16% of new cases in Georgia.

Early data indicates Eris may be more easily transmissible than some other variants, but it does not appear to cause more severe disease. The CDC says the current COVID vaccine is effective against Eris, and Eris infections are picked up by COVID tests, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

About Post Author