Donald Trump’s Bond Set At $200,000, To Be Booked In Fulton County Jail This Week

Donald Trump will have to pay $200,000 bond and agree to several conditions for his release. On Aug. 21, Trump’s attorneys met with the Fulton County District Attorney office and came to the agreement.

Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers. And he also can’t threaten any witnesses on social media. The latter may prove to be an issue for Trump who has often walked the line when it comes to intimidating witnesses, prosecutors, and judges on social media and during campaign speeches.

If he violates the terms of his probation, Trump can be arrested and forced to remain behind bars until his trial begins.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants will have to turn themselves into Fulton County Jail by Friday at noon.

Fani Willis is seeking a speedy resolution to what would be the biggest trial in Georgia history. Willis asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for the RICO indictments against President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Willis also asked for arraignments to take place on Sept. 5.

The case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

