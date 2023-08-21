Young Capone Dies After Being Reported Missing Earlier This Summer

Young Capone, a rapper with connections to Jermaine Dupri, has died after he was reported missing earlier this summer. Young Capone was reported missing in Chicago back in July but details of his death are still largely unknown.

No cause of death for the artist was revealed in a statement from his publicist and it is still unknown if the 35-year-old was discovered prior to his passing, even though she did not disclose the cause of death. Young Capone, who was famous for the songs “What It Is,” “Lights, Camera, Action,” “Dope Boy fashion,” and other songs, went missing in July while he was in Chicago.

Capone, real name Rodriguez Smith, earned a name for himself in East Atlanta during the mid 2000s in the underground hip-hop scene, working with Daz Dillinger and Dupri on material before getting signed to Dupri’s So So Def record label. After his signing, he released 2006’s “Lights, Camera, Action.”

Capone’s publicist, Aleesha Carter, said in an Instagram post: “This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,” she wrote, sharing a series of videos from Capone’s career. “‘Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP.”

It is still not clear if Capone died while he was still missing over his death came later.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

