Offset, Waka Flocka, Nick Cannon and More to Face off in REVOLT’s S5 The Crew League Premiere

Bringing together the biggest names in music and entertainment, REVOLT’s epic hip-hop basketball competition series The Crew League will return for a fifth season on Monday, August 21stat 10:00pm ET.

Filmed in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, this season’s premiere will feature a head-to-head basketball showdown between Kevin Gates vs. GaTa. This season will also feature additional stars like Nick Cannon, Key Glock, Waka Flocka, and Offset.

The Crew League is REVOLT’s hit series where Hip Hop stars and their “crews” compete for bragging rights and a good cause, with a portion of the prize money donated to charity.

The program will also air weekly on the REVOLT linear TV channel Mondays at 10:00 PM ET, starting Monday, Aug. 21.

