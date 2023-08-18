Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation Expands Scholarship Program At Spelman College

Spelman College announced a generous gift of $104,000 from the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation, Inc., to expand the Foundation’s endowed scholarship fund at Spelman.

“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Spelman College through this additional grant,” said Linda Gulley, managing consultant of the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation. “Spelman has a long-standing commitment to academic excellence, and we believe in investing in the education and development of talented students who embody the legacy of Hank Aaron.”



Previously, the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation supported five student scholarships through the endowment at Spelman. With the addition of this recent gift, six students will now receive greater access to quality education, and the Foundation will continue fostering the next generation of leaders.



“Thank you to the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation for your continuous support of Spelman College and the students who have and will in the future benefit from this endowed scholarship fund,” said Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. “We applaud your commitment to ensuring that the women of African descent are able to pursue an academic degree at Spelman, and we deeply appreciate the Foundation for helping to make their dreams of a high quality, debt-free education a reality.”



The new scholarship will be available in the 2023-2024 academic year and will benefit students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential and a commitment to community service. By alleviating financial barriers, the scholarship program aims to empower deserving students to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact in their fields.

