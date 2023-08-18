Quavo Releases ‘Rocket Power’ Album Dedicated To Fallen Migos Member Takeoff

Quavo continues to the legacy of his fallen nephew and Migos member Takeoff with his new album, “Rocket Power.” The album stands as the first project to be released by Quavo since the death of Takeoff that occurred on Nov. 1, 2022.

Takeoff’s vocals are on the album several times including the songs,“Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins,” which also features fellow Atlanta rapper, Future.

On the opening track “Fueled Up,” Takeoff’s lyrics are repeated multiple times, “Do this s— for the fam, ‘cause this s— bigger than me.”

Earlier this summer, Quavo teased “Rocket Power” on Instagram, writing, “This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again.”

Takeoff was reportedly killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1, 2022. The member of Migos, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at 810 Billiards & Bowling when the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.

He was only 28-years-old. Takeoff, who is the nephew of rapper Quavo, was one of the founding members of Migos.

Quavo sheds more light on the project with the interview below:

