Montgomery Man Who Swung Folding Chair Launches Defense Fund

Lee Merritt, hero to some and villain others, has established a GoFund Me account for his defense fund for charges filed against him in the Montgomery, Alabama riverboat brawl. Merritt, who turned himself into law officials on Sunday, Aug. 11 and was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct in while coming to the aid of Riverboat dock employee who was ambushed and beaten by a mob of White boaters.

The entire incident went viral and the scene with Merritt coming to the dock workers aid by taking action and using a folding chair to fend off several of the assailants, including a White man and woman has been heralded by millions of viewers who have contributed in access of $260,000 to fight any and all charges.

Merritt explained that Ray was “involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob,” his attorney, Lee Merritt, said in a statement obtained by “ABC News.”

“Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to be forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.” He may also face civil and other related charges following the court case and any fines that may be imposed.

“Funds raised here will be used to offset the cost of certain damages incurred by my clients and others involved in responding to the chaos at the riverfront,” a post on the page says. “These damages include but are not limited to medical bills, lost wages and earnings, professional services, travel, lodging and expenses.”

Below, Willie D of the legendary Houston rap group Geto Boys, details why he believes Ray did nothing wrong on that infamous day in Alabama.

