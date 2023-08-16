Fani Willis Wants Trial Against Donald Trump, 18 Co-Defendants To Start On March 4

Fani Willis is seeking a speedy resolution to what would be the biggest trial in Georgia history. Today, Willis asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for the RICO indictments against President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants. W

Willis also asked for arraignments to take place on Sept. 5.

Trump and the 18 co-defendants are being charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Those charged included Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, and Cathy Latham.

Willis gave each defendant until noon Aug. 25 to be processed into the Fulton County Jail.

The case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

If convicted, Trump and his co-defendants could face decades in prison.

