Twitter Reacts To Keke Palmer Collabing With Usher Amid Boyfriend Drama

Keke Palmer has teased a new collaboration with Usher just weeks after her boyfriend shaded the outfit she wore to his Las Vegas concert.
On Tuesday (August 15), Palmer revealed that she’s starring in Usher’s latest music video “Boyfriend,” sharing a teaser trailer featuring the two on social media.
“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool,” Usher sings in the trailer.
The video comes after Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took to Twitter last month to criticize the outfit Palmer wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.
“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson, who shares five-month-old son Leo with Palmer, tweeted in response to a video of Usher serenading her.
Jackson received widespread backlash for his comment but still doubled down on his sentiment in a follow-up tweet.
“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he wrote.
Amid the drama, Palmer shared more photos of her night out in Vegas while Jackson seemingly deleted his Twitter.
Fans praised Palmer’s move to collaborate with Usher on the new music video, which is set to premiere on Wednesday (August 16). Check out some social media reactions below.
