Twitter Reacts To Keke Palmer Collabing With Usher Amid Boyfriend Drama

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer has teased a new collaboration with Usher just weeks after her boyfriend shaded the outfit she wore to his Las Vegas concert.

On Tuesday (August 15), Palmer revealed that she’s starring in Usher’s latest music video “Boyfriend,” sharing a teaser trailer featuring the two on social media.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool,” Usher sings in the trailer.

The video comes after Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took to Twitter last month to criticize the outfit Palmer wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson, who shares five-month-old son Leo with Palmer, tweeted in response to a video of Usher serenading her.

Jackson received widespread backlash for his comment but still doubled down on his sentiment in a follow-up tweet.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he wrote.

Amid the drama, Palmer shared more photos of her night out in Vegas while Jackson seemingly deleted his Twitter.

Fans praised Palmer’s move to collaborate with Usher on the new music video, which is set to premiere on Wednesday (August 16). Check out some social media reactions below.

Keke Palmer after her “boyfriend” threw a fit over the concert dress

pic.twitter.com/2HUq6wMgIY https://t.co/1MxOJ8OkQp — Danny (@dannywontmiss) August 15, 2023

a live visual of me supporting Keke Palmer circling the block to remind her baby daddy that his misogyny towards her was so unserious/classless by starring as a VIDEO GIRL IN USHER’S VIDEO 😂😩: pic.twitter.com/mQaEBi0TBv — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒💥 (@TheCourtKim) August 15, 2023

Keke Palmer is In Usher’s new video and I know her baby daddy (not her man) is about to be sick. Keke said you think you had a problem at the concert, but watch this 💀💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gnHMdPdX2f — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 15, 2023

Keke Ex right now pic.twitter.com/I7W2PIMsuy — Nick Gartrelle (@ngartrelle) August 15, 2023

This is villain activity from Usher and KeKe. Her boyfriend tripped about her being sung to by Usher, then got crucified on social media, only for his girl to be featured in an Usher song called “Boyfriend”. I know his chest CAVING😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zC3Ts5TFhG — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) August 15, 2023

Not Usher got Keke Palmer in his video that come out tomorrow called Boyfriend. They are both some elite trolls for this 😭😭😭😭 — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) August 15, 2023

Not “somebody said your boyfriends looking for me” sjskdkdkskslsjdhdjd She’s TAKING IT 😭👏🏽💀 BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER!! pic.twitter.com/f578luZVLE — BEY VIBRATIONIST. (@SometimesyouCme) August 15, 2023

Keke’s baby daddy after hearing the news 💀 pic.twitter.com/eIa1284O7Y — Pikachu ❤️‍🔥 (@DefiPika) August 15, 2023