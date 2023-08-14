Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour Coming to Atlanta

The Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour makes its way to A-Town on Friday, August 18th. The comics will be taking the stage at local art gallery and performing arts theater Gallery 992 for an 8:00 p.m. show. The lineup includes comedy veterans Brandi Roberts (Raleigh), Jordan Centry (Charlotte), with Cordero Wilson (NYC) and Black Power Rangers founder Wills Maxwell, Jr (Wilmington).

Last year marked the first ever Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour. The all-black lineup had four back-to-back stops and garnered local and national press coverage along the way. This year, the tour expands to 10 cities including stops in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The comedians were assembled by Maxwell, who has a deep appreciation for all of them. “These are performers that crack me up and I couldn’t be more excited to do this with them,” said Maxwell. “We’ve all seen each other at different shows in North Carolina and it’s just exciting to have shows with all of us at once. I didn’t have to twist anyone’s arm to join me on this adventure, they were all game immediately, and that means a lot to me.” Maxwell is especially thrilled to bring the show to Gallery 992, a Black-owned experimental artists hub located in the historic West End, Atlanta. “The point of the tour is to reach as many people as possible and make them laugh. I’m honored to bring the show to a place where the local community already knows to come together and support the arts.”

The “Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour” stops include:

7/26 Watts & Ward in Raleigh, NC- 7:30 p.m.

8/15 Starlight on 22nd in Charlotte, NC- 7:30 p.m.

8/16 Central Cinema in Knoxville, TN- 7:30 p.m.

8/17 Third Coast Comedy Club in Nashville, TN- 9:00 p.m.

8/18 Gallery 992 in Atlanta, GA- 8:00 p.m.

8/19 Alchemy Comedy Theater in Greenville, SC- 9:00 p.m.

8/23 Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington, NC– 7:00 p.m.

8/24 Coalition Theater in Richmond, VA- 8:00 p.m.

8/25 The DC Arts Center in Washington, D.C.- 7:30 p.m.

8/26 The Lou Room in Baltimore, MD– 8:00 p.m.

“This is us building off of what we started last year,” said Maxwell “This isn’t just a tour, it’s a movement. We’re going to continue to highlight Black voices and connect Black talent across the South.” When asked who the intended demographic is, Maxwell replied “Anyone who wants to laugh.”

