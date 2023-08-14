Breaking News: Donald Trump, 18 Others Indicted In Fulton County Election Probe

Tonight at the Fulton County Court, a grand jury returned an indictment in the investigation against Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump and 18 others have been charged.

Those charged include Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, and Cathy Latham.

Fani Willis presented her case against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Fulton County District Attorney could announce indictments today, or at some point this week.

Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Lt. Governor, revealed on CNN that he will testify before the grand jury on Tuesday. Trump responded on Twitter by saying Duncan shouldn’t testify and calling him, a Republican, a “total disaster.”

Trump may have broken a Georgia law with the tweet. It’s a felony to attempt to deter a witness from testifying in court before a grand jury.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who was also subpoenaed, also testified today.

Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

If convicted, Trump could still run for or win presidency in 2024. However, he would not be able to pardon himself in Georgia due it being a state charge.

