Bee Nguyen, Former State Representative, Responds After Testifying Before Fulton County Grand Jury In Election Probe

Today, former State Representative Bee Nguyen appeared in front of the grand jury in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis is presenting her case against the former President and his allies. Last June, Nguyen also appeared before the special purpose grand jury.

Nguyen released the following statement:

“Today, I testified in front of the Fulton County Grand Jury. When I took my oath of office in 2017, I swore my allegiance to our Constitution and promised to protect and defend our State and our country. On December 10, 2020, when Rudy Giuliani and the former President’s legal team appeared before the Georgia House of Representatives, I upheld my oath and told the truth in the face of false testimony about our elections.

Today, I reaffirmed my allegiance to our State and country — by exercising my patriotic duty as a U.S. citizen and telling the truth under oath. As a former lawmaker, I respect the separation of power and the crucial role that our judicial system plays in protecting our democracy by holding everyone accountable, even powerful individuals.

No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy. I believe that every individual who wrongfully and illegally tried to overturn our valid elections should be held accountable, so that we can have, as John Adams said, “a government of laws, and not of men.”

We all have a duty to preserve our democracy. We owe this duty to the great individuals that fought and sacrificed to create and pass down this democracy to us, and we owe this duty to future generations that cannot pick up the mantle yet.”

About Post Author