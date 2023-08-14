Fani Willis Presents Trump Case To Grand Jury, Indictments Could Be Announced This Week

Today, Fani Willis is presenting her case against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Fulton County District Attorney could announce indictments today, or at some point this week.

Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Lt. Governor, revealed on CNN that he will testify before the grand jury on Tuesday. Trump responded on Twitter by saying Duncan shouldn’t testify and calling him, a Republican, a “total disaster.”

Trump may have broken a Georgia law with the tweet. It’s a felony to attempt to deter a witness from testifying in court before a grand jury.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who was also subpoenaed, was seen going into the court on Monday morning.

Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

If indicted or convicted, Trump could still run for or win presidency in 2024. Along with the recent DOJ indictment, he currently faces 34 felony charges in New York for falsifying business records; and he faces 37 felony charges in federal court in Florida for hoarding classified U.S. documents.

