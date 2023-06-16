Dr. Boyce Watkins, Filmmaker Ric Mathis To Host Screening Of New Film ‘B1’ At Juneteenth Festival In Atlanta

Dr. Boyce Watkins and filmmaker Ric Mathis will host a screening of the new documentary “B1: The Movie” at the Juneteenth Festival in Atlanta.

Taking place at Centennial Olympic Park on June 17th at 8 p.m., the event will provide viewers with a sneak preview of the highly-anticipated film.

Produced by Watkins and Mathis, the film examines the state of the Black community with this intriguing question, “What is it going to take for Black people to put Black people first?”

View event details and film trailer below:

About Post Author