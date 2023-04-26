Atlanta Hawks Stun Boston Celtics Behind Big Game, Big Shot From Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks avoid elimination in the NBA Playoffs after defeating the Boston Celtics 119-117. Down 3-1 to the second seeded Celtics, the Hawks came into the game as underdogs and were without their second leading scorer, Dejounte Murray.

Murray was suspended one game for physical contact with a ref during game 4.

The Hawks came out strong in game 5 by leading at the end of the first quarter for the first time in the series and were able to keep the game close through three quarters.

But the Celtics begin to pull away in the fourth quarter and expanded their lead to 13 points with six minutes to play.

Trae Young would save his best performance for the closing moments of the 4th quarter. He scored 14 points straight for the Hawks, including a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to go ahead of the Celtics.

The Hawks would force game 6 behind Young’s 38 points, John Collins’ 22 points, and 18 points by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks will now head back to Atlanta trailing the Celtics 3-2 in the series.

View Young’s game-winning shot below:

EVERY ANGLE of Trae Young’s Game 5 game-winner 🥶 He dropped 38 PTS and 13 AST. Ice cold. pic.twitter.com/0sGtPHDNd9 — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2023

