Janet Jackson Concert Rescheduled Due To NBA Playoff Game: What You Need To Know

The Atlanta Hawks and legendary singer Janet Jackson found themselves in a bit of conundrum following the team’s victory against the Celtics. Jackson was scheduled to perform on the second night of her “Together Again” tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 27.

However, with the Hawks victory, the team is now also scheduled to play game 6 of the NBA Playoffs on the same date. Reps at State Farm Arena revealed that Jackson’s concert will now take place on April 28.

“This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta. We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible,” State Farm Arena Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell.

Live Nation also released a statement: Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28. All tickets for Thursday night’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend.

FACTS FOR JANET JACKSON ON WEDNESDAY, 4/26 AND FRIDAY, 4/28

– 6:30 p.m. Doors Open – 7:45 p.m. Official Start Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transportation services such as MARTA for Friday’s concert due to heavy traffic expected downtown and limited parking due to multiple events. Limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can stay up-to-date on StateFarmArena.com.

About Post Author