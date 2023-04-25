NBAF Honors Two-Time Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter, Visual Artist Shanequa Gay, Designer Busayo Olupona At 17th Annual Fine Art + Fashion Benefit

NBAF hosted their 17th Annual Fine Art + Fashion Benefit sponsored by Neiman Marcus last Thursday at the Atlanta History Center. The event brought together lovers of art and fashion and highlighted emerging designers of color through the annual Fashion Forward Student Design Competition.



The 2023 Fine Art + Fashion honorees included two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter, Visual Artist Shanequa Gay, and Fashion Designer Busayo Olupona.





NBAF’s 2023 Fashion Forward Student Design winners were Jakarie Akhil Whitaker, a junior at Clark Atlanta University, and Yemisi Sanni, a junior at Savannah College of Art and Design. Each NBAF Fashion Forward honoree received a cash prize of $2,000. Their work will also be highlighted with a showcase at Neiman Marcus.





Fine Art + Fashion raises funds to support NBAF’s operations and programs for artists of all ages and disciplines, particularly youth arts education programs for underserved students of African descent.



Special guests in attendance included: Cynthia Bailey and Monyetta Shaw (RHOA), Tameka Foster Raymond (Author, Entrepreneur), Charly Palmer (Visual Artist), Jennifer Drake (Sr. Director, Sony Music Group), Iman Ramadan (Celebrity Stylist), Branden Zayden (Designer), Derek J (Celebrity Hairstylist and NBAF Board Member) and more.

