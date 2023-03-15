Marcus Samuelsson opens Marcus Bar & Grille this weekend

Atlanta, meet Marcus Bar & Grille – opening March 17 in Old Fourth Ward from beloved award-winning chef, restaurateur & author, Marcus Samuelsson. The concept – Samuelsson’s first in Atlanta – is a vibrant and funky neighborhood bar and grill.

Marcus B&G will open at 525 Edgewood Ave SE with a menu emblematic of his personality, featuring everything from oysters on the half shell to an assortment of steaks and barbecue, to a selection of Marcus’s signature items. The lively bar will feature an impressive wine list, local craft beers, and creative cocktails.

The restaurant features an open kitchen and dining counter for guests to take in the live-fire cooking and hearth oven. A retro roller skate-embellished wall meets the exposed golden brick interior, while a private dining room nestled in the back of the restaurant lends itself to a hip-hop recording studio, decked with vintage records and eye-catching art – all of it combining a little bit of everything Marcus loves: food, culture, art, and community. The outdoor patio offers plenty of chances to dine and mingle under the stars.

Known for his legendary Red Rooster Harlem and restaurants across the county, Marcus B&G will be the chef’s first restaurant in Atlanta, inspired by the city’s deep-rooted history, rich culture and flourishing dining scene. Working closely with executive chef Hannah Young, Samuelsson aims to create a gathering place for the community in the heart of the historic Old Fourth Ward.

“Atlanta is a world-class metropolis of Black culture and a city I have long loved through its music, film, arts and, of course, food. Being able to now join this community in Old Fourth Ward is an incredible honor,” shared Marcus Samuelsson.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner with weekend brunch coming soon. Valet will be available alongside street parking. Follow along at @marcusbarandgrille.