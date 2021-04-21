Slush – Atlanta’s Newest Chic Restaurant Opens In Historic Old Fourth Ward

Slush Restaurant & Bar makes its debut in a city known for some of the most exquisite cuisine served at some of the best eating establishments in the world. The casual yet chic tapas bar opened on Wednesday, April 21 in the heart of Atlanta in the Historic Old Fourth Ward at 327 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

From the casualness of indulging in frozen drinks to the elevated experience from a craft cocktail menu, Slush offers a place for great conversation and a comfortable sanctuary for connection with your partner or an epic, memorable and elegant night out with friends. Joining forces to bring delectable food and drinks in a relaxing atmosphere at this full-service tapas restaurant are Slush owners DWRC Group owner Walter L. Jordan, a Georgia native with over 30 years in the restaurant industry, who was General Manager of several well-known Atlanta restaurants; Kenya Amos, a restaurant owner for over a decade, and Clark Atlanta University Alumna Dishamica Smith, who has more than 20 years in finance and banking for top institutions.

A private ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Wednesday, April 14 and attended by elected officials, celebrities and special guests.

Slush’s full-service menu includes BLT Salad with crispy applewood bacon, romaine lettuce, red onions, three fried green tomatoes and blue cheese dressing, Tapas – Trio of Deviled Eggs, Moroccan style mussels simmered in coconut-curry broth, sweet potatoes and pea shoots, Cajun fried Cornish hens with homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing and crudites, fried calamari escovitch head to toe baby octopus served with a traditional Jamaican pepper sauce, lollipop lamb chops, old school shrimp & grits blackened shrimp & grit cake, white wine shrimp scampi, and desserts – banana foster cheese cake, chocolate molten cake with Grand Marnier berries and mint, sorbet flight and apple and peach cobbler shooters.

Slush is the first restaurant in Atlanta to be protected with the AFCO-Air Purifier Lights and Filter System, and HVAC which reduces odors, kills VOC and biological contaminants such as mold, bacteria, viruses (including SARS-COV-2) and allergies in indoor air.

Hours of Operation are Wednesday-Thursday 4 p.m.- 12 a.m., Friday, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 2 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Socialize, connect, and make lasting memories at Slush. To join the conversation on social, media use hash tag #Slushatl and on FB, at Slush Atlanta and on IG @ slushatl.