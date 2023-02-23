R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Child Sex Crimes

R. Kelly will spend more years behind bars after being convicted on child porn charges. On Feb. 23, the embattled R&B singer was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kelly was initially convicted of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in September 2022.

During the trial, a 37-year-old woman testified that she began having sex with R. Kelly when she was 15-years-old. Kelly, 56, is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for a sex trafficking conviction that took place in a federal court in New York.

Following the more recent sentence, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx shared thoughts in a new release.

“I understand how hard it was for these victims to come forward and tell their stories. I applaud their courage and have the utmost respect for everyone who came forward,” Foxx said. “While this may not be the result they were expecting, due to the sentences that Mr. Kelly is facing, we do feel that justice has been served.”