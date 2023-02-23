Quavo Dedicates New Song ‘Greatness’ To Takeoff, Reveals Possible End Of Migos

Migos will be remembered as one of the most successful groups in hip-hop history. However, the best days of Migos may be long gone.

In a new song released by Quavo called “Greatness,” the Atlanta-based rapper dedicates the song to fallen member Takeoff and sheds light on the future of the Migos.

Rapping over a trumpet-heavy instrumental, Quavo says, “So don’t ask about the group/ He gone, we gone, it can’t come back.”

The lyric could mean the end of a group that changed Trap music culture through its triplet rhyme scheme. Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo formed the Migos during their teenage years in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Takeoff was the glue of the group, rapping long before Quavo and Offset. They rose to fame following the release of the 2012 song “Bando” and 2013’s “Versace.”

The group would reach its pinnacle with the release of 2017’s “Culture” album. Takeoff’s solo album, “The Last Rocket,” would be released the following year.

Takeoff, Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, was shot and killed in Houston in 2022. His home going service took place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.

On “Greatness,” Quavo speaks about the grieving process of losing his nephew. “Tryin’ to move forward, but I don’t got all the answers. ut I know I can’t look backward, that’s dangerous/I had to go read the bible and take a few pages.”

“Greatness” follows Quavo’s first tribute to Takeoff “Without You” that he performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards.