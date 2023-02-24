Digital Daily

White ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Men Shoveling Snow Off Sidewalk

  • Black Information Network
A viral TikTok caught the moment a white “Karen” called the cops on two Black men shoveling snow from a public sidewalk. Gregory McAdory posted a two-part video series, which captured an elderly white woman harassing him and his friend as they were shoveling snow from the driveway of his friend’s father.

“Are you seriously mad we cleaned off your sidewalk?” he asks before the woman proceeds to push snow back onto the sidewalk with her own shovel. After some back and forth with her, she pulls out her phone and begins dialing 911.

What are you calling the police for?” McAdory asks.

“That’s trespassing property,” she replies, telling dispatchers that the Black men were recording her and “trying to make fun of me. They don’t have no respect.” 

After she’s done calling the cops, the woman goes back to knocking snow back onto the sidewalk.

“She not being harmed mentally, physically, or emotionally. She’s just upset at the fact we did the sideway,” McAdory states.

In the second TikTok, two police officers arrived on the scene and speak with the Black men first. According to the friend, this wasn’t the first time she’s dialed 911 on them for shoveling snow. One of the officers even said she’s spoken with the friend before.

“I’m tired of the bulls**t. I did nothing. I helped her out,” the friend rants. “What crime did we commit? She didn’t even state what we did.” 

When officers asked them what to do about the situation before speaking with the woman, he said he’ll give her a second chance but vowed to press charges next time this happens.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

Comments

From the Web