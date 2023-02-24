White ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Men Shoveling Snow Off Sidewalk

A viral TikTok caught the moment a white “Karen” called the cops on two Black men shoveling snow from a public sidewalk. Gregory McAdory posted a two-part video series , which captured an elderly white woman harassing him and his friend as they were shoveling snow from the driveway of his friend’s father.

“Are you seriously mad we cleaned off your sidewalk?” he asks before the woman proceeds to push snow back onto the sidewalk with her own shovel. After some back and forth with her, she pulls out her phone and begins dialing 911.

“What are you calling the police for?” McAdory asks.

“That’s trespassing property,” she replies, telling dispatchers that the Black men were recording her and “trying to make fun of me. They don’t have no respect.”

After she’s done calling the cops, the woman goes back to knocking snow back onto the sidewalk.

“She not being harmed mentally, physically, or emotionally. She’s just upset at the fact we did the sideway,” McAdory states.

In the second TikTok, two police officers arrived on the scene and speak with the Black men first. According to the friend, this wasn’t the first time she’s dialed 911 on them for shoveling snow. One of the officers even said she’s spoken with the friend before.

“I’m tired of the bulls**t. I did nothing. I helped her out,” the friend rants. “What crime did we commit? She didn’t even state what we did.”

When officers asked them what to do about the situation before speaking with the woman, he said he’ll give her a second chance but vowed to press charges next time this happens.