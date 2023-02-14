10 Powerful Black Moments From Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl week proved to be action-packed with several memorable moments on and off the field. ADW and Real Times Media provided exclusive access all week long leading up to the big game.

From Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes to Rihanna, here are 10 powerful Black moments Super Bowl 2023.

Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts both made history in the 2023 Super Bowl by becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the big game. Hurts played well enough to win the MVP award, but Mahomes would walk away with the victory and trophy. Although Mahomes struggled in the first half of play, he threw two timely touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Chiefs seal the 38-35 victory with a last minute drive that ended with a game-winning field goal.

Rihanna Outpaces Super Bowl

The Super Bowl actually turned into the Rihanna Bowl. One day after giving an awe-inspiring 13-minute performance, FOX Sports released the viewership information for both the performance and the game. And while the game featured two elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Rihanna proved to be the biggest star on Super Bowl Sunday. According to numbers released by FOX Sports, 118.7 million people viewed Rihanna’s performance while 113 million viewed the entire game. It was also the most streamed Super Bowl in history.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Lift Every Voice And Sing

Backed by a gospel choir, Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a powerful performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” Following the performance, Ralph said, “It’s just so amazing that they chose me. And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. You know God must be a woman because all of this is just too perfect.”

Babyface Performs, “America The Beautiful”

While holding a guitar with an American flag design, Babyface sung “America The Beautiful” giving the song a classic R&B soul feel.

Rihanna ASL Interpreter

ASL interpreter Justina Miles signed the singer’s entire 13-minute halftime set. Not only did Miles make history as the first deaf woman to perform during a Super Bowl halftime show, but she also went viral for the finesse she added to her interpretation of “Rude Boy,” “Pour It Up,” B*tch Better Have My Money.” Videos of Miles signing during the halftime show have garnered millions of views and high praise on social media

Screening Of Jimmy Raye Documentary

During Super Bowl week, NFL 360 presented a documentary, “The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye.” Held at the MIX Center, home of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, the film sheds light on Raye’s journey as a Black quarterback. Raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina during the height of segregation in the 1950s and 60s, Raye was a standout quarterback in high school and went on to become one of the firsts to start at the position for a Division 1 college. In 1966, Raye became the first Black starting quarterback at Michigan State University. He was also the first Black quarterback from the South to win a national title.

NFL Social Justice Town Hall

On Feb. 7, the NFL Social Justice Town Hall took place at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Panelists included, Dr. David Wall Rice – (Moderator) – Morehouse College, Dr. Chelsea Heyward of Players Coalition, Dr. Lance McCarthy of Foresight Foundation, and Isabele Redmond, an athlete at Arizona State University. Usama Young of NFL’s Player Development Department was also present.

Eric M. Bieniemy Wins Second Super Bowl As Offensive Coordinator

Eric Bieniemy won his second Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs. In the offseason, there will be more calls for him to get an opportunity to become a head coach.

NFL Gospel Celebration

Patti LaBelle performed at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. Held at the Mesa Arts Center, the event paid homage to gospel greats and newcomers.