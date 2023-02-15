Niece Of ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Deelishis Killed In MSU Shooting: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The niece of Flavor of Love star Deelishis was reportedly one of the three students killed in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday (February 13) night.

According to TMZ, Deelishis took to Instagram on Monday asking her followers to help locate her niece, @ariellediamond, who she said is a student at Michigan State University.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Deelishis wrote. “If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers.”

The Flavor of Love star later pinned a comment on her post where another family member offered their condolences.

“my sweet beautiful niece… RIP baby girl,” the comment reads, per TMZ.

The shooting was initially reported to police around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, prompting a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officials and forcing Michigan State University’s 50,000 students to shelter in place.

Police have identified Anthony Wayne McRae, 43, as the suspected gunman in the shooting that left three students dead and five others critically injured. Mcrae died of a self-inflicted gun wound after being confronted by police.

The victims’ names are expected to be released on Tuesday (February 14), according to police.