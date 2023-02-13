Susan G. Komen® To Host 10th Annual Bubbles & Bling Fundraiser in Atlanta

More than 250 guests will attend the 10th annual Bubbles & Bling fundraiser in Atlanta to benefit Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. This year’s theme is a fun and nostalgic, 10-year Class Reunion that will be held at the Atlanta History Center. Proceeds from the fundraiser will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and improve survival rates for those most at-risk in the metro Atlanta community – Black and African American women.

Breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death among Black women in the U.S., but it can be successfully treated when it is detected early. This event will raise critical funds to improve access to quality care, offer direct patient support, and empower those impacted by this disease with the most trustworthy information.

This year’s event will honor Mohawk Industries, who has been a Komen partner since 2001, and successfully donated more than $6.3 million to help fund Komen’s mission through their Decorate and Specify for the Cure programs.

WHAT: Bubbles & Bling: Class Reunion

WHO: Susan G. Komen supporters, breast cancer survivors and thrivers. This year’s event honors Komen partner, Mohawk Industries.

WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

WHERE: Atlanta History Center

130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Bubbles & Bling individual tickets can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/bubbles2023/welcome. Prices range from $200 for an individual ticket, $1000 for a highboy of 4, and $3000 for a table of 8 which includes access to an open bar, dinner and entertainment. Cocktail Attire is requested.