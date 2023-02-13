Before Patrick Mahomes And Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Raye Pushed Boundaries As A Black Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts both made history in the 2023 Super Bowl by becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the big game. But decades before the Mahomes and Hurts hit the field, Jimmy Raye was one of the first Black quarterbacks to receive national recognition.

During Super Bowl week, NFL 360 presented a documentary, “The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye.” Held at the MIX Center, home of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, the film sheds light on Raye’s journey as a Black quarterback.

Raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina during the height of segregation in the 1950s and 60s, Raye was a standout quarterback in high school and went on to become on of the firsts to start at the position for a Division 1 college.

In 1966 became the first Black starting quarterback at Michigan State University. He was also the first Black quarterback from the South to win a national title.

Although Raye proved that he could play quarterback on the highest level in college, he was not given the opportunity to play the position in the NFL. Instead, he was converted to defensive back where he would endure a career-ending injury.

During the screening of his documentary, Raye shared how proud he was to see Mahomes and Hurts get an opportunity to shine in sports’ biggest game.

“The Super Bowl, with two Black starting quarterbacks is special,” Raye said. “When Doug Williams won the MVP in the Super Bowl, I was thrilled. And when Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith coached against each other as the first two Black head coaches in the Super Bowl, we were making progress. And then as the numbers increased with the number of Black quarterbacks in the league, it was inevitable that we would get two starting in the Super Bowl. And the same thing would be true if coaches were given the opportunity. Not denied. Given the opportunity for a more level playing field in the National Football League.”

On the week of Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts shared his thoughts with ADW and Real Times Media on the importance of being a part of history.

“It’s a historic moment,” Jalen Hurts said. “To everyone who laid the foundation before me, it’s transcending. Something so historic, it’s a big deal because no one is used to it. It’s good to be an encouragement to anyone watching, knowing it can be done. I think it’s an opportunity to honor all of the Black quarterbacks before me. It’s encouraging to the future. There are a lot of kids who have aspirations to play the position. People may tell them that they can’t do it, but they can. If you’re determined to do something, nothing worthy having comes easy. Believe in yourself and keep fighting.”

View video of the interview below.

